Wanted Tadcaster man

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate 30-year-old Tadcaster man, Bradley Hunter who is wanted in relation to domestic abuse offences.

Hunter is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build with mousey coloured hair and brown eyes.

He has links to the Tadcaster, Church Fenton and Sherburn in Elmet areas.

If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240009175.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.