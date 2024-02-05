Harrogate Restaurant Week to return

February sees the return of Restaurant Week, offering a taste of North Yorkshire with great opportunities to dine out with a discount across Harrogate, Ripon, Nidderdale and the wider area this winter.

Between Monday 19 and Sunday 25 February, participating restaurants, cafes and eateries in the area will once again be offering special menus and great deals on food and drink at set price points from £10 – £30.

With pre-fixed prices helping diners to plan what to spend in advance, Restaurant Week encourages residents and visitors to discover new places to eat, re-visit old favourites or just try new dishes.

With offers for a three-course Sunday Lunch from Hotel du Vin in Harrogate to an Italian feast at Valentino’s in Ripon for £20 to an adventurous Afternoon Tea at How Stean Gorge in Nidderdale for just £15, there is something to suit every palette, and wallet. More offers are available on the Visit Harrogate website at visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week.

Restaurant Week not only offers a great excuse to dine out for locals and those visiting the area, it also benefits businesses in the food and hospitality industry by giving them an excellent opportunity to boost awareness of their business during an off-peak period.

Following the two Restaurant Weeks held in 2023, many participating businesses reported an increase in bookings and in footfall for the week and were keen to see the initiative continue.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for the visitor economy, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: We’re delighted to be bringing Restaurant Week back to the Harrogate area for 2024. The feedback we received from events held in 2023 was very positive and suggested a boost in business for our food and hospitality industry at a traditionally quieter time of the year. Excellent food and drink is just one of North Yorkshire’s tourism strengths and through events such as Restaurant Week, we can showcase the diversity of our dining offer. This is something that we hope to replicate in more key spots across the county to showcase our offer as a foodie destination in the future, so watch this space. In finding new ways to attract visitors and spread footfall across the whole year, we’re offering new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals to our visitors and residents alike.

For offers available during Restaurant Week go to the Visit Harrogate website: visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week or Restaurant Week

For businesses wishing to find out more or sign up to Restaurant Week, they can do so via the Destination Harrogate website: destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/visitor-facing-campaigns/restaurant-week