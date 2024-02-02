Tickets available for Harrogate Grammar Production of the Addams Family

Based on the bizarre and beloved family of characters, this musical comedy brings the darkly delirious world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, and, of course, Lurch to vibrant life.

Audiences will be treated to an original story that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A hilarious and heart-warming tale of love, family, and friendship ensues, with a twist that only The Addams Family can deliver.

Directed by Lucy Vincent and Roo Ivatts, with musical direction by Charlie Gregory the production features a cast of exceptionally talented students from Years 7 to 13. The school’s dedication to the performing arts is on show in all aspects of the performance with a talented orchestra and technical crew all comprised of accomplished students.

Alex Bennett, Faculty Leader of Performing Arts, said: We are thrilled to present ‘The Addams Family’ to the Harrogate community. Our students and staff have worked tirelessly to bring this fun and engaging musical to life. We invite everyone to come and enjoy an evening of fantastic entertainment.

Tickets for The Addams Family are now available and can be purchased through the Harrogate Grammar School website or Eventbrite. Prices are £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Fin Rawlinson, who plays Mal Beineke, said: When it came to audition process everyone is given a chance to participate and there are always enough parts to be filled. It’s a really inclusive experience and our final cast is very friendly and professional. It’s a safe space to be who you want to be and really get into character.

Izzy Trigoso, who plays Uncle Fester, said: It’s been great doing rehearsals with a so many students across different years and faculties of HGS. We’ve been coming together 3 times a week since September and also some lunchtimes so have really put our heart and souls into making it a very high quality production that we hope the audience will love.

Join us for a night of laughter, music, and the wonderfully weird world of The Addams Family!

Location:

The Forum, access via the Sixth Form entrance

Performance Dates:

Tuesday 6 February 2024

Wednesday 7 February 2024

Thursday 8 February 2024

Timings:

Doors open at 6.40pm, please take your seats by 6.50pm so the performance can start promptly at 7pm.

The performance to end at c9.15pm. T

here will be a short interval where you will be able to purchase a hot or cold drink and biscuit.

Ticket prices:

£8 general admission, £5 concession

To book a ticket https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hgs-presents-the-addams-family-tickets-768247518007?aff=oddtdtcreator