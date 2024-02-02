Suspended sentence for Harrogate man that arranged to meet a child for sex

A Harrogate man was arrested after trying to meet a child for sex in a car park.

Paul Warren, 53, thought he was messaging a 14-year-old boy on an online app.

In fact, he was talking to a covert investigator from Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit as part of an operation to tackle child abuse.

Within minutes of starting the conversation, Warren suggested meeting in McDonald’s and they would drive to a carpark where they would engage in sexual activity.

An hour later, he arrived at his proposed meeting place, where he was immediately arrested by police. His car was located nearby.

Warren was charged with arranging to commit a child sex offence.

He pleaded guilty and yesterday he was sentenced by a judge at Teesside Crown Court to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.