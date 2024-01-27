Police and Fire service launch joint investigation following Harrogate fire

At just after 5pm on 26 January 2024, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and North Yorkshire Police to fire in single storey disused workshop on Roker Road in Harrogate.

Harrogate fire crews initially attended the scene with additional crews from Knaresborough, Tadcaster, Ripon and the aerial ladder platform from Harrogate arriving short time later.

Neighbouring properties were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain inside.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene and checked the wellbeing of those in the vicinity.

A scene will continue to be in place at the location of the fire while a joint investigation between fire investigators and police is carried out.

Anyone who has information which may assist this investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-26012024-0359.

If you would prefer to provide information anonymously, this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.