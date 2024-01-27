Harrogate hospice brings back special Knaresborough event this March

A Harrogate hospice has announced the return of a special Knaresborough event this March, with the town’s castle lighting up purple to mark the occasion. Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk returns to the town on Saturday March 16, raising vital funds to support the charity’s work. New to this year is a fun pyjama theme and an extension of the original route to 4miles/ 6.5km.

To mark its return, the charity has launched a early bird rate of £10 for adults, £5 for children, and under 5’s free of charge, running until midnight on Monday 5 February 2024.

The route, which starts and ends at King James’ School, takes supporters on a magical trail as the sun goes down, passing various historic sites in Knaresborough. To support the Hospice, the castle will light up in purple to commemorate the special care it provides for people in the local community.

The event – ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues, or even pets – can be walked in tribute to someone special, or just for the fun – and those taking part will be making a big difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Over 500 people came together in 2019 to take part in the event which raised over £20,000 for Saint Michael’s. The Twilight Walk was set to return in 2020, but due to the pandemic, had to be cancelled, impacting the charity’s income and fundraising at the time.

Talking about its return, Sandra Gilbert, Community and Events Volunteer with Saint Michael’s, said: We’re excited for the return of the Twilight Walk and can’t wait to see everyone in their pyjamas lighting up the streets of Knaresborough in aid of hospice care. The event is perfect to catch up with friends and family or to pay tribute to loved ones no longer with us. We’re encouraging our community to sign up today and take advantage of our early bird rate.

The event hub at King James’ School opens from 4pm, with pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, with the walk commencing with a staggard start from 5.30pm. The event is non-competitive and is not timed, and participants are encouraged to take their time and soak up the atmosphere.

Saint Michael’s services includes caring for people living with terminal illness in their own homes, and at their Hornbeam Park-based Crimple House Hospice. Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is part of their family of services, supporting children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

Sign up to today by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/early-bird-offer-twilight-walk-2024-tickets-780024011817?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl