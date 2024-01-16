Police urge public for sightings of wanted man in attempted murder investigation

Police investigating attempted murder urge public to report sightings of wanted man

Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers are warning the public not to approach Jack Crawley but to report any possible sightings.

Crawley, 19, is wanted in connection with an attack on a man near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of Friday, 5 January 2024.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. He may be travelling around different locations.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.

If you want to provide information direct to investigation team, please do so using the following link and selecting the North Yorkshire Police tile, then selecting the appropriate investigation: mipp.police.uk

If you see Crawley, please do not confront him and dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.