Harrogate entrepreneur celebrates 2nd birthday with triple digit growth

Harrogate-based virtual agency, Interim Digital, is celebrating its 2nd birthday in business, which was founded to revolutionise the freelancer community model.

The growing demands of new, evolving technologies are contributing to a skills gap across industries. A study by Gallup and Amazon Web Services, found that 72% of businesses in the UK have vacancies for workers with digital skills and more than two thirds (68%) find it challenging to hire the digital workers they need. Interim Digital agency was launched to help plug the growing digital skills gap that agencies across the UK are facing. As they celebrate their 2nd birthday, the agency is about to hit triple figures growing to a 100 strong community and since launching, is set to turn over £500,000 within the next 6 months.

Keen to revolutionise the way digital marketing agencies do business, Interim Digital has capitalised on this demand for digital talent by growing a trusted and highly experienced community of digital specialists from ex-agency backgrounds. The fast-growing ‘agency for agencies’ has doubled their workforce in just one year, with 100 freelancers now part of the digital community which supports work across 13 different markets.

By adopting a community-led approach, Interim Digital has attracted and retained the very best freelancers in the industry through a mix of freelancer referral incentives, clear payment terms, and most importantly, creating a culture of working for an agency but with the freedom and flexibility of a freelancer environment. The partnerships Interim Digital has formed with top digital agencies around the country has attracted the top freelancers and in 2024 they continue to push incentives such as partnering with Wizu Workspace to offer the community discounted rates on co-working spaces.

Director at Sincere Digital & Community Member Alia said: I’ve partnered with Interim Digital for over a year on projects. Their expertise and commitment to surpassing client expectations guarantees the consistent delivery of high-quality work. Their understanding digital marketing results in detailed briefs, enabling effective and efficient project execution.

Interim’s HQ is located in Harrogate andthey work with freelancers all over the UK.

Founder of Interim Digital, Ginny Nicholls, who has worked in the digital marketing industry for over 12 years