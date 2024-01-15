New Chief Executive appointment at Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust has confirmed that, following a comprehensive and robust recruitment process, Peter Reading has been appointed as the Trust’s substantive Chief Executive.

Peter joined the Trust as Interim Chief Executive in June 2023 from Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG). He is a very experienced NHS leader, having worked directly in the NHS or as a management consultant for nearly 40 years, including 24 years as a Trust Chief Executive.

At NLaG, where Peter was Chief Executive from 2017 until 2023, he led the Trust out of Double Special Measures.

He originally joined the NHS as a National Management Trainee, after graduating from Cambridge, and his career highlights include the following:

Trust from 1998 to 2000, Peter oversaw the design of and negotiated the private finance initiative deal for the new University College Hospital. As CEO of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust for seven years, Peter merged

three trusts into the then second largest trust in England, leading it to achieve the highest rating of three stars (former Commission for Health Improvement ratings) for five years running. As CEO of Lewisham & Guy’s Mental Health NHS Trust in the 1990s, Peter was a

pioneer of service-user empowerment and community mental health services. Peter was an associate director with PwC’s healthcare practice for three years,

focusing mostly on supporting trusts in Special Measures. Peter has also been Interim CEO at Doncaster and Bassetlaw and at Peterborough and

In addition, as a polio survivor, Peter is Co-Chair of the Disabled NHS Directors Network.

Speaking of his appointment, Peter Reading said: I am so pleased to be able to continue my journey at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, working with the Trust’s dedicated staff and

volunteers. Despite the challenging operational pressures we face, I have thoroughly enjoyed my first seven months at the Trust and will continue to progress the implementation of our new strategy and provide the very best services we can for our patients and local communities.