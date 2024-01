Andrew Jones MP attended the Harrogate Area Committee and answered questions on topics such as the Harrogate Gateway Project, the Harrogate Convention Centre, bathing water status for the River Nidd.

The formation of a Harrogate Town Council was also debated, with Andrew Jones being of the view that more work was needed to define the scope of its responsibilities, with Cllr Chris Aldred saying that the council needed to be formed, and then up to that group what responsibilities they had.