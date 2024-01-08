Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 20th Anniversary

Ripon Farm Services’ popular New Year Show celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.

One of the UK’s leading agricultural machinery displays is being held in the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday 24 January and Thursday 25 January.

It will kick start the New Year, showcasing the latest technology, agricultural machinery and ground care equipment available from industry leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Product specialists from Ripon Farm Services, Ripon Ground Care and Ripon Technology will be on hand to provide advice on machine choice, set-up, optimisation and job management. Visitors will be able to explore the latest innovations, speak to experts and see the products up close.

The star of the show will be the new John Deere 300M self-propelled sprayer. It’s smart, compact and fully integrated with John Deere Precision Ag Technology with advanced spray control systems to deliver high quality crop protection.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, said: We are delighted to be showcasing the new John Deere 300M self-propelled sprayer, it was first introduced at Agritechnica in November last year so it’s great for it to be taking centre stage at our show in January. We can’t wait to welcome our customers and guests for what promises to be a very busy 20th anniversary event.

A vast range of ground care machinery will be on display, from ride-on mowers through to pressure washers and hedge trimmers, plus a whole host of parts, tools and store items from brands like Milwaukee, Draper and Portek, to name but a few. With a range of toys and clothing, there’s something for everyone.

In addition, the Ripon Technology Team will be on hand showing off the latest innovations to help customers reduce input costs and improve profitability through more efficient operations.

The show is housed in the warm and dry Yorkshire Events Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground and over 5,000 people are expected to attend over the two days.