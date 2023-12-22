MP’s Christmas card competition winner announced

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, will be using a design created by Izzy Smith – a pupil at Hampsthwaite Primary School – for his Christmas e-card.
The design was chosen from those submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition. The competition has run for over 10 years and seen winners from schools across the constituency.
Izzy’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.
The competition entries were judged by the Mayor’s consort, Mrs Susan Harrison, Mrs Sue Waterworth-Darling who works at Springwater School and Simon, a pupil from Springwater School who helps in Andrew’s office.
Andrew said:
This was another year of colour and Christmas cheer in the cards the pupils submitted. It was a hard choice for the judges as we received a lot of entries. A lot of youngsters had put a lot of thought and work into their designs.
Izzy’s card was colourful, imaginative and delightfully snowy. The judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be too.