MP’s Christmas card competition winner announced

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, will be using a design created by Izzy Smith – a pupil at Hampsthwaite Primary School – for his Christmas e-card.

The design was chosen from those submitted by local school children in response to Mr Jones’s ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition. The competition has run for over 10 years and seen winners from schools across the constituency.

Izzy’s e-card will be sent to local groups and constituents.

The competition entries were judged by the Mayor’s consort, Mrs Susan Harrison, Mrs Sue Waterworth-Darling who works at Springwater School and Simon, a pupil from Springwater School who helps in Andrew’s office.