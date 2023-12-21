Criminal investigation into senior North Yorkshire Police officer

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating an allegation that a senior North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officer may have provided a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.
The IOPC started an independent investigation in November 2023.
As the investigation is at an early stage, and formal charges haven’t been made, the officer is not currently being named.
The officer has been notified that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offences of:
- Misconduct in public office
- Improper exercise of police powers
- Intent to pervert the course of justice
They have also been served notice, informing them that we are investigating gross misconduct in relation to potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and conduct.
The officer has subsequently been suspended from duty.
IOPC Director David Ford said:
Where a serious allegation such as this is made, it is important for a thorough investigation to take place to uncover the facts. In light of the nature of the allegation and the seniority of the officer involved, this will be carried out by the IOPC, independently of the police.
I would like to make clear that the launching of an criminal investigation does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.
At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.
Our investigation is at an early stage, and we will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.