Criminal investigation into senior North Yorkshire Police officer

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating an allegation that a senior North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officer may have provided a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.

The IOPC started an independent investigation in November 2023.

As the investigation is at an early stage, and formal charges haven’t been made, the officer is not currently being named.

The officer has been notified that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offences of:

Misconduct in public office

Improper exercise of police powers

Intent to pervert the course of justice

They have also been served notice, informing them that we are investigating gross misconduct in relation to potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and conduct.

The officer has subsequently been suspended from duty.