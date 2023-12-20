NYMR announces visiting locomotive, No. 70000 Britannia this February half-term

This February half term, discover the majesty of Britannia at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR). From 10th to 18th February at 11:00 and 14:00 embark on a 36-mile return journey between Pickering and Grosmont behind the 95-ton express locomotive that had the honour of hauling the funeral train of King George VI from King’s Lynn in Norfolk to London during February 1952.

No. 70000 Britannia is usually seen hauling services on the mainline, but this is a rare opportunity to allow for a more leisurely paced experience of the locomotive at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Alongside seat-allocated tickets on board the locomotive, families can take part in a range of activities including a fun-packed interactive fairytale themed show, for 2–7-year-olds, with Storycraft Theatre on 13th February in the cosy classroom at Pickering Station.

The ideal February half term outing, there will also be creative adventures on board with activity sheets and coloured pencils to let the imagination soar and gain inspiration from the journey. Interactive signal box demonstrations are also on offer for families to experience the inner workings of a signalbox. The crafty corner sessions encourage children to unleash their artistic side by creating masterpieces inspired by the golden age of steam locomotives from 10th to 18th February (excluding 13th February).

Laura Strangeway, Acting CEO, said: We’re so excited to open a little earlier next year, for these incredible special services featuring the iconic Britannia. This is a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts but also a great way for families to spend a half term day out together, on board our heritage railway.

Don’t miss this limited time only opportunity to witness Britannia’s majestic presence at the NYMR. For more information and to book your tickets visit, www.nymr.co.uk/britannia

Tickets are £45 for adults, kids go free (aged 0-15), and Member rates are available. Return visits using an Unlimited Annual Pass are valid for these special services, they must be booked online with your unique code. When paying the standard £45 rate (not Member rate), you get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Bronze, Silver, and Gold services.