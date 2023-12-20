Ex-North Yorkshire Police staff member sentenced for computer misuse offences

A former North Yorkshire Police staff member who accessed and sent an email from a force laptop he was not authorised to use has been sentenced at court.

Daniel Campbell, 37, from Catterick, was an Exhibits Supervisor before he resigned in October 2023.

Campbell pleaded guilty to computer misuse and perverting the course of justice.

He was sentenced to eight-months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 13 December 2023.

The investigation was carried out by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards and CID departments in June 2023.

North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said:

“The communities that we serve need to know that they can have complete trust in their police force.

“North Yorkshire Police expects the highest level of integrity from all officers and staff.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals like Daniel Campbell who fall below this expectation and engage in unlawful conduct.”