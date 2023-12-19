Bus and trains over the Christmas and New Year holiday period

Bus and train services in the Harrogate area will, as usual, be amended over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

Saturday 23rd December – buses and trains will run to normal Saturday times

Christmas Eve Sunday 24th December – a normal Sunday bus and train service will run, with last buses to Harrogate at 1625 from Pateley Bridge (24), 1725 from Bradford (Flyer A2), 1945 from Ripon (36), 1947 from Wetherby (7), 2004 from Bilton (2), 2015 from Leeds (36), 2029 from Knaresborough (1C) and 2037 from Jennyfield (3). Last buses from Harrogate will be at 1855 to Bradford (Flyer A2), 1920 to Wetherby (7), 1920 to Leeds (36), 1955 to Bilton (2), 2000 to Knaresborough (1C), 2005 to Ripon (36), 2025 to Jennyfield (3) and 2045 to Starbeck (1). The last trains to Harrogate will be at 1936 from Leeds and 1945 from York.

Christmas Day 25th December – no buses or trains will run

Boxing Day Tuesday 26th December – special timetables will run on service 1C between Carmires, Knaresborough and Harrogate and on service 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds – but no other buses or trains will run in the Harrogate area.

Wednesday 27th December to Friday 29th December – trains will run a normal weekday timetable, except on Wednesday the first trains from Harrogate will be at 0724 to Leeds and 0808 to York. Most buses will run a Saturday timetable, but DalesBus services 59 to Skipton and 74 to Grassington will not run. The X6 will run a normal weekday service.

Saturday 30th December – buses and trains will run to normal Saturday times

New Year’s Eve Sunday 31st December – buses and trains will run a normal Sunday service, with last journeys as per Christmas Eve.

New Year’s Day Monday 1st January 2024 – trains will generally run a normal weekday service with the first trains from Harrogate at 0724 to Leeds and 0808 to York, but no buses will run.

Tuesday 2nd January – buses and trains return to normal service

Issued by: Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company