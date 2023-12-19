A new mind-body practise to improve your wellbeing will be available at a Harrogate Osteopathic Clinic

Sophrology? It’s a mind-body practise, consisting of gentle body movements, breathing exercises, visualisation and meditation techniques, that is extremely popular in France.

Get ready to experience this mind-body practise for yourself as Audrey Zannese, qualified sophrology practitioner, is starting at the Harrogate Osteopathic Clinic on Monday 8 January 2024.

Audrey Zannese, originally from France, came to the UK in 2005 to do a PhD in Biological Sciences at the University of Leeds. Diagnosed with MS during the PhD, she was recommended sophrology by a French neurologist at the time she started her treatment.

Skeptical at first, she tried this mind-body practise and find it extremely effective at reducing her stress levels and managing her condition. It was easy to incorporate in her daily life and easy to practise. She went from being consumed with fear by what MS meant for her and her future, to feeling so confident in her life and abilities that she decided to leave Academia, and train as a sophrology practitioner to help others regain calm, balance and confidence in their lives.

Founder of Step Into Sophrology, she specialises in helping women overcome chronic fatigue and pain by reducing their anxiety. She believes in integrative medicine and in treating people holistically. This aligns with the vision and mission of the Harrogate Osteopathic Clinic and that is why she’s joining the Clinic in January.

Harrogate Osteopathic Clinic has been in existence for nearly one hundred years having been established in 1926. It is a general osteopathic practice based in the centre of Harrogate treating a wide range of musculo-skeletal problems – not just back ache, but problems with hips, knees, elbows, shoulders and ankles as well as the smaller joints of the feet and hands. The practice deal not only with bones as the title osteopath might suggest, but also with muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints. The clinic welcomes patients aged from five years old to the over nineties and each member of staff takes great pride in treating the patient as a whole to offer the best care.