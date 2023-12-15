Woman has died following a collision on the A1(M)/ Leeming Bar

A collision was reported at 11.15pm on Wednesday 13 December on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) near to Leeming Bar.

A woman, in her 30s, and from the Leyburn area, was a passenger in a car that had parked on the hard shoulder of the on-slip.

She was hit by another vehicle after walking into the live carriageway.

Members of the public stopped to provide first aid, but she died at the scene.

Police are appealing to any motorists who witnessed the collision but have not yet contacted or spoken to the police to get in touch.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who saw a parked vehicle on the southbound on-slip from Leeming Bar to the A1(M), or a person in the carriageway prior to the collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation and has not already spoken to the police is asked to email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident 12230236443

Both carriageways were closed to allow the emergency services to attend to the casualty, to allow the air ambulance to land and for collision investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles involved.

The road reopened at around 8am on 14 December.