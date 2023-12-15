Story Homes sets its sights on the North Yorkshire housing market

Story Homes has submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council seeking permission to build 146 homes on land east of Otley Road in Harrogate. The housebuilder is well established in Cumbria, the north west and north east, but planning success for this site would see the developer enter into the North Yorkshire housing market for the first time.

The land at Otley Road is allocated for housing within the Harrogate Borough Council Local Plan, and benefits from an extant consent. Story Homes has recently partnered with Home Group, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, to bring forward fresh proposals which include the provision of 40% affordable housing, extensive areas of landscaped open space and the generation of over £500,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy* (CIL).

This joint venture will see Story Homes build all 146 new homes at the site, and whilst they will be responsible for selling the open market homes, Home Group will take responsibility for the affordable properties.

The housebuilder is no stranger to working flexibly when it comes to securing new land opportunities. It recently entered into a similar partnership with Home Group to bring forward a site in the north east, and has previously worked with private landowners, land agents and other housebuilders to deliver development opportunities.

The scheme proposes a mix of high quality, high specification homes designed for modern living, with open plan living spaces and enviable kerb appeal. Properties will range from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached homes and will include fully fitted designer kitchens with A-rated appliances, as well as luxurious finishes throughout.

Hannah Richins, Planning Manager for Story Homes North West said: I’m delighted to be part of the team working on this project. This is our first site in North Yorkshire and it’s an exciting time for our business as we introduce our beautifully crafted homes into a new housing market. We look forward to working collaboratively with Home Group and North Yorkshire Council to deliver a high-quality scheme we are all proud of.

Home Group, under its brand Persona Homes, has already delivered over 220 homes on Skipton Road in the town. Kitson Keen, Director of Development from Home Group said: “Home Group has a great relationship with Story Homes, and we are once again delighted to partner with them on a Joint Venture to deliver this fantastic scheme. Story Homes deliver high quality properties which will enhance the availability of quality affordable homes in Harrogate.”

As well as supporting the delivery of new homes to meet housing need, and the financial contributions associated with CIL, the development will boost the local economy and bring with it direct and indirect employment opportunities associated with the delivery of new housing.

