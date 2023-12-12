York College gains CIFE status for ‘exemplary’ standard of Further Education

York College & University Centre has joined a select band of UK training providers to be awarded Chartered Institution for Further Education membership status.

The recognition means the national body considers the college’s provision to be of an exemplary standard with a strong track record of delivering the skills needed in modern Britain.

It also denotes a strong ethos of collaboration for the benefit of the college’s key stakeholders and excellence in leadership and governance.

Membership will ensure that York College’s work is now showcased as the CIFE partners with industry to help redesign and reshape the FE system in a collective approach aimed at delivering the skills needed for a thriving economy across the UK.

The CIFE is the only organisation in the UK that has been given Royal Assent to provide Chartered status to excellent FE providers and York College are just the 25th such training provider to gain the distinction.

York College & University Centre Acting Principal and Chief Executive Ken Merry travelled to London’s Apothecaries’ Hall for the Admissions Ceremony, along with Vice Principal for Finance and Professional Services David Hawkins and Chair of Governors Ian Looker.

The presentation was made by Lord Lingfield, Chair of the Chartered Institute for Further Education.