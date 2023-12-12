Fashion industry veteran brings added chic Harrogate Fashion Week

Fashion industry veteran Robert de Keyser is adding to the swagger and chic of February’s bi-annual Harrogate Fashion Week by taking over the Majestic Hotel in the middle of the historic spa town for the three days of the event.

From 4 to 6 February 2024, the hotel’s luxurious banqueting rooms will showcase the 20 stunning international fashion brands represented by Jonny Drama, the company he owns and runs with his daughter, Lara. The company will also be offering a minimum of 150 nights free accommodation, including breakfast at the hotel for buyers and retailers during the Fashion Week. There will also be goody bags for customers and free food finger buffets.

Among the brands represented by Jonny Drama are Alison Sheri, Uchuu, Oakwood, Passioni, Elena Wang, Ana Alcazar, Claire Desjardins, Carre Noir and Alex Evening.

Robert, who embarked on his fashion career in 1980 after qualifying as an accountant at Price Waterhouse Cooper, said: Harrogate has rightly become a fixture in the UK fashion calendar attracting up to 20,000 visitors. It showcases the latest lines from UK fashion world as well as, increasingly designs from the world’s leading fashion houses. The organisers, Sarah Moody and Wendy Adams, have done a phenomenal job in creating and building its reputation in a relatively short time . Jonny Drama is delighted to be playing a major role this year by taking over the Majestic Hotel for the show’s duration. As a Yorkshireman, I am proud that our family company will be displaying so many global brands in my native county. There could hardly be a better example of levelling-up than expanding a show, and the prosperity it brings to a great northern town. Jonny Drama is a full service showroom offering total brand support from sales and in-house brand consulting. It represents international brands in their transition into the UK market. In 2020 Jonny Drama Group bought a controlling interest in BLD International Fashion from Julian Sterck who joined the group’s board as Sales Director

Robert launched the business in 2014 after previously enjoying huge success bringing labels such as Iceberg, Christian Lacroix, Joop, Rock + Republic and Wheels and Dollbaby to major UK outlets, including Harrods, Harvey Nichols , Selfridges and John Lewis.

He was also responsible for introducing Victoria Beckham to the world of fashion.