Two Harrogate teenagers missing

Grace, 16, and Leah, 14, were last seen together in Harrogate town centre at about 9.15pm on Tuesday 5 December 2023.

It is believed they were heading towards the Leeds area, and may still be together.

Grace was wearing black leggings, a black jacket with fur hood, black trainers and carrying a cream handbag.

Leah was wearing a cream coat with fur hood (as in the picture) and denim jeans.

Officers are concerned for their welfare, and are urging members of the public to report any sightings of them.

If you see either girl, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away – 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. If your information refers to Grace, please quote reference 12230231064, or for Leah, it’s 12230231015.