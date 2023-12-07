NYMR announces winter excursions to Whitby

Make the days between Christmas and New Year extra special with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s (NYMR) latest announcement of special steam-hauled excursions to Whitby.

The pre-booked, seat allocated services depart from Pickering Station at 11:10am every day (10:15am on Sundays) from Thursday 28 December 2023 to Sunday 7 January 2024 through the North York Moors National Park to Whitby. Whilst on board the Buffet carriage will be serving hot and cold drinks and tasty snacks for you to purchase.

On your arrival at Whitby, you will have just over an hour and a half (2 hours and 30 minutes on Sundays) to spend in the town before the steam hauled service returns from Whitby at 14:30 back to Pickering. During the winter’s day out with the family, enjoy a festive trip to the seaside, or a brisk walk with the fresh seaside air to work off some of that Christmas pudding.

Pre-book your tickets and seats online, with adult tickets priced at £45 each, and children (aged 0- 15) travel free. When you buy one day, you get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Bronze, Silver, and Gold services. Dogs are permitted on these services, at a rate of £3 per dog.

Gift Aiding your adult ticket means we can claim an extra 25% tax back from the Government. This costs you nothing extra but gives our charity an additional £11.25 for every adult ticket sold – helping to keep us moving for future generations.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/Event/whitby-winter-excursions

*Annual Passes are valid for these services and must be booked online in advance. Your Online Booking Confirmation will act as your ticket to travel.