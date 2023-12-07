£10K of damage with a hammer to KD Carpets

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds of damage was caused to a Harrogate shop.

It happened at 1am on Sunday 3 December 2023, and involved several windows being smashed with a hammer at KD Carpets, Skipton Road, Harrogate, causing damage in the region of £10,000.

Officers are requesting anyone with information to contact them. They have also released a CCTV still which, although not high quality, may prompt people’s memories.

Anyone with any information is asked to email chloe.winter-atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.