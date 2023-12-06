Leeds drug dealer jailed after being stopped in Harrogate

A Leeds drug dealer has been jailed for two years and two months after officers intercepted his vehicle in Harrogate.

Bakar Ranian, 45, of Conway Grove, Harehills, Leeds, was jailed by York Crown Court on 5 December 2023 after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

On 11 November 2023, officers on proactive patrols in and around Harrogate, spotted a vehicle that had been making regular trips between Leeds and Harrogate consistent with an Organised Crime Group involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite Team, stopped the vehicle, a BMW 1 series, in Harrogate and asked the driver to explain his movements.

The driver was Bakar Ranian, originally from Hackney in London but who had recently become a resident of Leeds.

His account was implausible and vague and it began to change when challenged by officers. Ranian was detained for a search under Misuse of Drugs Act, as was his vehicle. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine after officers found drugs on him following the search.

A search of his vehicle led to officers finding £100 cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs, all concealed in various compartments in the vehicle.

They recovered three large snap bags that each contained multiple deal snap bags inside them. The located a further four large snap bags each containing multiple deal bags of white powder, inside in a bag wrapped in a hat, concealed in the boot. A single bag of white powder was also located within the glovebox. Police then conducted a search of his address where approximately £2,000 cash was found and further evidence of his drug dealing activities.

In total officers recovered 109 Packages of Cocaine and four bags of MDMA with a combined street value of approximately £5,000.