Harrogate RUFC Groundsman wins Prestigious National Award

At the GMA (Grounds Management Association) awards ceremony held in the Headingley Stadium hospitality Suite on Thursday 30 November, Harrogate RUFC groundsman Zeynu Bedru was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the Rugby Club.

Zeynu came to the UK as a refugee from Eritrea some 8 years ago, was initially fostered to the Miller family in Harrogate where dad Keith was a rugby coach with son Euan at Harrogate RUFC

Initially at Claro Road it was at this time that the Club moved to a much larger base at Rudding Park and needed additional help with grounds maintenance

Zeynu joined the volunteer group at the Rugby Club with such obvious enthusiasm and hard work to progress – he became a valuable member of the team

He was shortly thereafter sponsored by the Rugby Club to go to Askham Bryan College to study for a Sports Turf Apprenticeship where after three years he gained his Groundsmans qualifications with Merit

Having endeared himself not only to the Club Committee but also to the wider local community and membership Zeynu was put forward now as full time sponsored member of staff for further recognition.

On the recommendations from Ian Somervile the north area advisor for the GMA to the RFU and his former tutors at Askham Bryan college Zeynu was given ” a special recognition award” in front of hundreds of grounds professionals from all over the UK

Accompanied by Club representatives Martin Corbett & Dave Oswin this prestigious National special award was made for his amazing journey to date – the penultimate award was met with huge applause by his fellow professionals on the night. A massive well done Zeynu from all at The Rugby Club & the wider community whom you now serve.