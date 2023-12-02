Pedestrian seriously injured in Harrogate collision

At 5.30pm on Thursday, 30 November 2023

Junction of Roberts Crescent and Knapping Hill in Harrogate

Serious collision that involved a white Vauxhall van and a pedestrian, a local man aged in his 60s, suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The van driver, also from Harrogate, was uninjured. He is assisting officers with the investigation.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

Please email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. Please quote reference number 12230227805.