Brass and Voices

Start your Yuletide season off with your local Brass Band and Choir!

Love Pop Choir Harrogate and The Harrogate Band are joining forces to bring joy to the people of Harrogate this Christmas. For the first time ever, they will be joining forces to give you a fantastic night out on Saturday 16 December 2023.

Ladies choir, Love Pop Choir, have seven groups across Yorkshire, including their fabulous Harrogate group. Choir founder and Director, Lauren Elliott, said “we are delighted to sing at this event during an incredibly busy Christmas season. Joining with the Brass Band will bring a whole new level of entertainment for everyone.

If any ladies out there want to join us for a weekly slice of fun we would love to welcome you to the choir” You can find out more about Love Pop Choir on their website https://www.lovepopchoir.com/ or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lovepopchoir

The Harrogate Band are a local brass band who perform regularly throughout Yorkshire. They’re a popular choice for performing at concerts and many different events and are always looking out for new members.

You can find out more about them on their website http://www.harrogateband.org/ or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theharrogatebrassband

Enjoy an evening of festive fun, with sing-along carols, and just enough tinsel to get you in the mood for Christmas. Get your Christmas finery out of the wardrobe, sparkly outfits, reindeer antlers and fancy dress are all encouraged!

Expect festive Pop favourites from Love Pop Choir and traditional Brass Band Christmas numbers from The Harrogate Band. Then it’s your turn, join the Choir and Brass Band for a Christmas sing-along to some of your favourite Christmas Carols.

Join the fun on Saturday 16th December, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, St Paul’s United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate HG1 1EL.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/harrogateband or can be purchased at the door (subject to availability).

Adults £10, Concessions £8 and Children under 12 years go free.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.