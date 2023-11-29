North Yorkshire Police is searching for a wanted Harrogate man who has been recalled back to prison.

Bailey George Samuel Townend, age 21, is believed to be evading arrest in the local area.

He was released from prison on licence on Wednesday 1 November 2023 after being handed a 51-week custodial sentence for burglary and theft offences.

However, the Probation Service has reported that Townend has failed to reside at approved accommodation in Leeds, thereby breaching his licence.

Police enquiries are ongoing in the Harrogate and Leeds areas in the effort to return Townend to prison.

Townend is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim build, with short brown hair and green eyes.

If you can help us track him down, please report information to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure a rapid response.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Please quote reference number 12230220557 when providing details.