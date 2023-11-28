Woman in her 70’s injured following Harrogate Collision

Texaco Garage on Skipton Road at 09.45am on Monday 27 November 2023.

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries following the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The driver of the Corsa is assisting officers with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Please email ian.mckenzie@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230225350.