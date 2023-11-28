Harrogate Festive Swap Shop: Get Festive Party Ready, Support Local Independents, and Give Back for Less Than £10

Harrogate is gearing up for a night of festive glamour, sustainable style, and community spirit as the Harrogate Festive Swap Shop launches on Thursday, 7 December, from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Everyman Cinema Harrogate.

The event is not just about swapping clothes; it’s a passport to getting festive-ready while supporting local independents and contributing to a meaningful cause – all for less than £10! Attendees are invited to dive into the Pre-loved Clothing Swap, an eco-conscious way to refresh their wardrobe for the festive season. The Mini Christmas Market, featuring local sellers, promises unique gifts that won’t break the bank.

Every ticket to the Harrogate Festive Swap Shop comes with a sparkling bonus – a complimentary glass of fizz, setting the mood for an evening of celebration and style. In the spirit of giving, a portion of each ticket sale (all priced under £10) will be donated to the Harrogate Clothes Bank, ensuring that the festive joy is shared with those in need within the local community.

You simply bring 3-6 items and you’re given tokens in return and these can be used to ‘shop the swap’

This brand-new event is being hosted at the charming Everyman Cinema Harrogate, providing an intimate setting for an unforgettable night.

Kirstie Cartledge, Founder, said: Our aim is to not only make fashion sustainable but also make the festive season accessible and exciting for everyone in Harrogate. It’s like Vinted, but in real life! By keeping tickets affordable, we want to encourage the community to support local independents, get festive-ready, and give back to those less fortunate.

Tickets for the Harrogate Festive Swap Shop are now available, priced at under £10. Join us for a night of affordable luxury, community spirit, and festive cheer. Let’s make this festive season one that sparkles for everyone.

https://www.universe.com/host/events/christmas-swap-shop-tickets-8TV3X9/overview