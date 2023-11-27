‘Good Life’ Experts at Country Living Christmas Fair

Visitors to the Country Living Christmas Fair will get the chance to learn top tips from experts with a packed programme of talks in a unique pop-up glasshouse.

Hosted in the pop-up Alitex Glasshouse, which will be styled by Selina Lake in a heritage and homespun Christmas theme, visitors can attend talks on topics from gardening to wreath making.

Sara Ward, author of ‘Living the Good Life in the City’, will host practical demonstrations that help us to live more sustainably, with talks on planting for pollinators, how to prepare spring bulbs for gifts, and top tips for a bumper harvest for your garden.

Sara runs the organisation, Hen Corner, which brings together the country and the city, helping turn urban corners green, with kitchen gardens, micro bakeries, and bee colonies.

The Country Living Christmas Fair, which is hosted across four days at Harrogate Convention Centre from November 30 to December 3, has become a staple for the town, returning year-on-year for over a decade.

It’s dedicated to championing the UK’s leading independent crafters, designers, and artisans, including Yorkshire’s finest producers.

The Alitex Glasshouse also features the flower arranger Julia Woodford, who runs the award-winning membership association, Flowers from the Farm, which champions artisan growers of seasonal, locally grown cut flowers.

Julia will show visitors how to create seasonal and sustainable festive decorations for the home. Using abundant evergreen foliage, seasonal flowers, berries, foraged cones, and seed heads, Julie will guide you on how to create magnificent festive wreaths and gorgeous garlands to adorn your home during this special time of year.

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: The Country Living Fair is more than just a unique shopping opportunity, it’s an interactive, festive experience, where you can pick up some great tips, make your own decorations, and sample a wide-range of food and drink in our food hall and festive bar.

The fair is famed for its interactive crafting workshops and talks. Other features this year include a Christmas Table, hosted by ITV This Morning TV chef, Marcus Bean. Marcus will offer tips from how to make delicious cocktails and canapes, to how to build a Christmas Cheeseboard, with recipes for the perfect Boxing Day brunch.

Country Living Fairs have been supporting small businesses since 1991, and helped grow iconic brands, such as Emma Bridgewater and Sophie Allport. Country Living also runs Christmas Fairs in London and Glasgow. Across its three flagship fairs, it attracts over 40,000 dedicated shoppers.

The four-day event, with a focus on unique gifts, food and drink, and home décor aims to provide an interactive, fun day out.

To book, go to: Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair (seetickets.com)