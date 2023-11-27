Festive Advent Walk Launched in The Pinewoods

24 decorated Elf doors with some additional surprises create new attraction

Harrogate, November 27, 2023: A new advent walk has been launched this week by The Pinewoods Conservation Group. Twenty four numbered elf doors have been placed throughout the woods to form an advent walk with some additional festive surprises. The doors, designed and built by Harlow Hills Men Sheds group, have been decorated by local schools, youth groups, businesses and families. The doors can be found from from the top of Valley Gardens to Crag Lane (near RHS Harlow Carr) down the main paths through The Pinewoods.

Lucy Hind, Chairty Secretary for the Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We’ve always had great feedback from the events we put on and hope this will be our best ever. We were inundated with people wanting to get involved with the project and have been amazed at the quality of art work. We know Christmas can be an expensive time so feel it is important to make sure there are free events that families and residents can get involved in. We would encourage people to come for a look and see if they can find all 24 numbers within the woods.

John Hart from Harlow Hill Mens Shed” added: The Shedders were delighted to be able to support The Pinewoods Conservation Group with this great project for Christmas. As well as producing a number of more traditional doors for decoration we were able to test our creative skills with a number of special Christmas themed decorations as well. We know that those involved are looking forward to getting out into the Pinewoods with their friends and families over Christmas to track down the doors they helped design and build.

Andy Bielby from 1st Pannel Scouts said: We have really enjoyed taking part in this event. We know that several of our children and their families will be out in The Pinewoods over the next few weeks to track down the doors they helped to decorate. It’s a great festive initiative, to not only show off our artistic talent, but also encouraging people to go outside and enjoy the wondered of The Pinewoods.

Visitors are encouraged to share their pictures via #PinewoodsAdvent. Doors will be removed early January 2024.