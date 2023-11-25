Matt Turton joins the Wild Swan as head chef

Matt Turton has joined the historic 18th century Wild Swan inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge.

Matt, who worked with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay when he opened his Heddon Street restaurant in Soho, has vowed to take the Wild Swan to the “next level”.

Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who bought the Wild Swan in 2021, have heralded the arrival of chef Matt as the start of an exciting new era for the popular inn.

Alex commented: Matt’s appointment is crucially important for the future of the Wild Swan. He has a superb reputation in Harrogate and the surrounding area and we are in no doubt that he will take the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food. I have followed Matt’s progress and have been a fan of his for some time.

After working with Ramsay, Matt returned to his native Yorkshire and enjoyed successful stints at the Fat Badger, the Yorkshire Hotel and as head chef opening and building the reputation of Jesper’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Harrogate, as well as working on the set of ITV’s popular soap Emmerdale.

Matt said he been made to feel very much at home by the Wild Swan and the Minskip community: I have had such a wonderful welcome from the village. I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district, an inn to be proud of. I have completely revamped the menu and am determined to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices. I haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far has been brilliant. I am incredibly single-minded and cooking is my life. I am passionate about my food and nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing a restaurant full of appreciative customers enjoying what I have cooked. Good food is more than just a meal, it’s an experience that you remember. This is a tremendous opportunity for me. Alex and Stephen have done a brilliant job of positioning the Wild Swan as an award-winning destination pub and restaurant for food-lovers across Yorkshire and I jumped at the chance of joining them. They are great to work with, giving me a blank canvas. Thanks to them, the Wild Swan is now at the heart of the Minskip community, loved and treasured by villagers. This is a wonderful platform for me to build on.

Matt will lead a talented team in the Wild Swan kitchen, including long-serving Sous Chef, Frazer Ross.

Stephen Lennox commented: It has always been our aim to make the Wild Swan the beating heart of Minskip again, creating a superb inn where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home. As well as a must visit destination for the wider district. We are fully committed to helping the community, supporting both the Church and the Village Hall in their fund-raising activities.

The Wild Swan is perfectly located, 30 seconds away from Junction 48 of the A1(M).

Matt’s new menu includes: Pork Hash Brown, Mushroom Cigar, Chorizo Scotch Egg, Duck Breast, Pan Seared Cod, Indian Style Cauliflower Burger and classics such as Fish and Chips and Steak and Ale Pie.