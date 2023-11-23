Station Gateway plans for Harrogate, Selby and Skipton move closer to final submission

Executive councillors are due to consider further details of the £42 million Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) projects, which will enhance access to transport hubs in all three towns.

Revised proposals have been drawn up to reflect feedback from the public and local councillors. The plans are within budget estimations and will minimise construction disruption.

In Selby, it is proposed to focus on improving pedestrian and cycling access along Station Road and Ousegate, the new station access and car park to the east, along with improvements to the station building and the new plaza entrance into Selby Park.

Other elements, including the underpass connection to Portholme Road, junction alterations at The Crescent and wider landscaping plans for Selby Park, would be brought forward as subsequent phases.

In Skipton, it is proposed to deliver the canal path connection from the railway station to the cattle mart and college, and the walking route to the bus station, including Black Walk and a replacement Gallows Bridge.

Improvements to the railway station car park would be brought forward at a later date.

In Harrogate, the proposed scheme focuses on elements which gathered the most public support. This includes high-quality public realm improvements to Station Square and One Arch, improved access into the bus station and improved coordination of traffic signals.

Further detailed work on the Harrogate scheme is required prior to engagement with the public and formal consultation on traffic regulation orders next year.

Focused on value for money and local priorities, work on the plans paves the way for submission of final business cases to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: We are now at a critical stage in the delivery of the three projects, which will be transformative for Harrogate, Selby and Skipton. Our revised proposals focus on core elements with the most public support. The plans are affordable, deliverable and are built on extensive cross-party engagement with councillors. We are being clear and realistic about what we can achieve now, and the measures we want to deliver in further stages. This is positive progress that puts us in the best possible position to deliver this landmark package of investment while avoiding potential delays and navigating budget constraints. It means we are ready to submit final business cases for the Selby and Skipton schemes next month, and for Harrogate as soon as is possible.

Funding options to deliver subsequent phases of the schemes are being identified, including under the new York and North Yorkshire mayoral combined authority.

The possibility of a southbound segregated cycle lane on Station Parade, while retaining two lanes for motorised traffic, is also being explored. Wider cycling infrastructure improvements would be delivered under further stages of investment.

