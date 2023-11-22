Flooring Show cements its 60-year legacy in Harrogate

North Yorkshire fails to receive any money from Round 3 of levelling-up funding

22 November 2023

The first 2 rounds of the Fund awarded £3.8 billion on a competitive basis to projects with one of the following themes: regeneration and town centres; local transport; and cultural and heritage assets.

Round 3 was a further £1 billion of direct investment in communities across Great Britain. The third round didn’t use the competitive approach of rounds 1 and 2, and instead funding was awarded to high-quality bids that were submitted in Round 2.

North Yorkshire has not received any funding in Round 3

This follows the abolition of the towns fund, where Harrogate and Knaresborough were also denied any funding.

Responding to the disappointing news, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, expressed deep concern about the Conservative Government’s neglect of Harrogate and Knaresborough:

The Levelling Up Fund was an opportunity to make a real difference to our towns, but the Conservatives have once again taken us for granted.

Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) is vital to our local economy, and funds from the Levelling Up Fund would have provided much-needed investment to modernise and improve the facilities that brings countless businesses and visitors to our local area.

The neglect we are witnessing is unacceptable, and it sends a clear message that the well-being of our community is not a priority for the current Conservative administration.

This is just the latest missed opportunity to secure vital funds and investment for our town. It is damning verdict on the current local Conservative politicians who have been unsuccessful in persuading their colleagues in Westminster of the case for funding.

Harrogate and Knaresborough deserves better.

 

LA Name Bid Name Bid Value (£)
Birmingham National Centre for Decarbonisation of Heat £19,999,260
Blackpool Blackpool Town Centre Access Scheme (TCAS) – regeneration focused transport investment £15,385,023
Bolton Bolton Town Centre North Regeneration Project £20,000,000
Bradford Enhancing Keighley engineering, manufacturing, and economic role in the region £19,814,140
Carmarthenshire Regenerating Llanelli £15,547,105
Cheltenham National Cyber Innovation Centre £20,000,000
Chorley Town Centre Improvements and Civic Square Development £20,000,000
Croydon Reconnected Croydon £18,498,777
Denbighshire Tackling Deep Rooted Denbighshire Deprivation through Pride of Place & Natural Environment £19,973,283
Doncaster Levelling Up Doncaster North £17,950,341
Dudley Levelling Up Halesowen £20,000,000
Dudley Brierley Hill Education Quarter £20,000,000
Dumfries and Galloway Dumfries and Galloway Transport Bid £13,752,000
Dumfries and Galloway*
(with Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire)		 Three Rivers Active Tourism Project £22,809,416
Enfield Levelling Up Angel Edmonton £11,902,562
Glasgow City Drumchapel Town Centre Regeneration £14,979,646
Gloucester Greyfriars Quarter Regeneration £11,002,685
Gosport Reconnecting Historic Gosport Waterfront £18,117,915
Gravesham St George’s Square £20,000,000
Isle Of Wight Island Green Link £13,634,420
Kirklees Huddersfield Open Market Regeneration Project (HOMH) £16,649,855
Kirklees Penistone Line Rail Upgrade £47,917,122
Leeds Heart of Holbeck £15,949,291
Leicester Connecting St Margaret’s £12,177,706
Manchester Regenerating Wythenshawe Town Centre £20,000,000
Moray Elgin City Centre Masterplan: Levelling Up Moray £18,291,000
Neath Port Talbot Newbridge Active Travel Link and Dock Access £12,166,268
Neath Port Talbot Port Talbot Town Centre Regeneration £14,835,600
Newark And Sherwood Shaping Sherwood Revival £19,995,358
Newcastle Upon Tyne River Tyne Regeneration Infrastructure £19,417,075
North Ayrshire* (with South Ayrshire) Levelling Up For Ayrshire: Commercial and Low Carbon Infrastructure £37,456,821
North Lincolnshire Scunthorpe Town Centre Vibrancy £15,867,608
Norwich Mile Cross Health, Wellbeing and Economic Activity £7,583,515
Nottingham Bulwell Town Centre Regeneration £19,867,000
Pembrokeshire Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town £10,543,627
Plymouth Plymouth and South Devon Freeport (Freeport) Accelerating Plymouth Waterfront Regeneration £19,946,417
Powys Promoting recreational tourism in Powys through transport investment £17,714,498
Sandwell Grove Lane £18,063,128
Sheffield Parkwood Springs £19,389,336
Somerset** A Vision for Tonedale 2022 £19,987,663
South Derbyshire Swadlincote Town Centre £1,108,000
South Lanarkshire National Business District: Shawfield – Remediation and Development £14,637,600
South Tyneside South Shields Riverside Transformation £20,000,000
Stafford Stafford Station Gateway £19,998,144
Stockton-on-Tees Stockton North – Billingham Town Centre £20,000,000
Tameside Destination Denton £16,764,793
Test Valley Andover Revealed £18,316,968
Torbay Brixham Fish and Hi Tech Chips £20,000,000
Vale Of Glamorgan Barry Making Waves – Y Barri Creu Tonnau £19,856,251
Wakefield The Ridings Wakefield £15,255,684
Watford Create Watford £16,021,788
Westmorland and Furness*** Heart of Kendal £13,476,700
Wigan Leigh Town Centre £11,389,554
Wirral Renewal of Liscard Town Centre £10,788,000
Wolverhampton Green Innovation Corridor £19,992,245

*Joint bid

**Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. Somerset West and Taunton was the identified local authority which was abolished and the new Somerset Council was established on 1 April 2023.

***Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. South Lakeland was the identified Local Authority which was abolished and the new Westmorland and Furness Council was established on 1 April 2023.

See https://www.gov.uk/guidance/levelling-up-fund-round-3-explanatory-and-methodology-note-on-the-decision-making-process

