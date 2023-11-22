North Yorkshire fails to receive any money from Round 3 of levelling-up funding

The first 2 rounds of the Fund awarded £3.8 billion on a competitive basis to projects with one of the following themes: regeneration and town centres; local transport; and cultural and heritage assets.
Round 3 was a further £1 billion of direct investment in communities across Great Britain. The third round didn’t use the competitive approach of rounds 1 and 2, and instead funding was awarded to high-quality bids that were submitted in Round 2.
North Yorkshire has not received any funding in Round 3
This follows the abolition of the towns fund, where Harrogate and Knaresborough were also denied any funding.
Responding to the disappointing news, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, expressed deep concern about the Conservative Government’s neglect of Harrogate and Knaresborough:
The Levelling Up Fund was an opportunity to make a real difference to our towns, but the Conservatives have once again taken us for granted.
Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) is vital to our local economy, and funds from the Levelling Up Fund would have provided much-needed investment to modernise and improve the facilities that brings countless businesses and visitors to our local area.
The neglect we are witnessing is unacceptable, and it sends a clear message that the well-being of our community is not a priority for the current Conservative administration.
This is just the latest missed opportunity to secure vital funds and investment for our town. It is damning verdict on the current local Conservative politicians who have been unsuccessful in persuading their colleagues in Westminster of the case for funding.
Harrogate and Knaresborough deserves better.
|LA Name
|Bid Name
|Bid Value (£)
|Birmingham
|National Centre for Decarbonisation of Heat
|£19,999,260
|Blackpool
|Blackpool Town Centre Access Scheme (TCAS) – regeneration focused transport investment
|£15,385,023
|Bolton
|Bolton Town Centre North Regeneration Project
|£20,000,000
|Bradford
|Enhancing Keighley engineering, manufacturing, and economic role in the region
|£19,814,140
|Carmarthenshire
|Regenerating Llanelli
|£15,547,105
|Cheltenham
|National Cyber Innovation Centre
|£20,000,000
|Chorley
|Town Centre Improvements and Civic Square Development
|£20,000,000
|Croydon
|Reconnected Croydon
|£18,498,777
|Denbighshire
|Tackling Deep Rooted Denbighshire Deprivation through Pride of Place & Natural Environment
|£19,973,283
|Doncaster
|Levelling Up Doncaster North
|£17,950,341
|Dudley
|Levelling Up Halesowen
|£20,000,000
|Dudley
|Brierley Hill Education Quarter
|£20,000,000
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Dumfries and Galloway Transport Bid
|£13,752,000
|Dumfries and Galloway*
(with Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire)
|Three Rivers Active Tourism Project
|£22,809,416
|Enfield
|Levelling Up Angel Edmonton
|£11,902,562
|Glasgow City
|Drumchapel Town Centre Regeneration
|£14,979,646
|Gloucester
|Greyfriars Quarter Regeneration
|£11,002,685
|Gosport
|Reconnecting Historic Gosport Waterfront
|£18,117,915
|Gravesham
|St George’s Square
|£20,000,000
|Isle Of Wight
|Island Green Link
|£13,634,420
|Kirklees
|Huddersfield Open Market Regeneration Project (HOMH)
|£16,649,855
|Kirklees
|Penistone Line Rail Upgrade
|£47,917,122
|Leeds
|Heart of Holbeck
|£15,949,291
|Leicester
|Connecting St Margaret’s
|£12,177,706
|Manchester
|Regenerating Wythenshawe Town Centre
|£20,000,000
|Moray
|Elgin City Centre Masterplan: Levelling Up Moray
|£18,291,000
|Neath Port Talbot
|Newbridge Active Travel Link and Dock Access
|£12,166,268
|Neath Port Talbot
|Port Talbot Town Centre Regeneration
|£14,835,600
|Newark And Sherwood
|Shaping Sherwood Revival
|£19,995,358
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|River Tyne Regeneration Infrastructure
|£19,417,075
|North Ayrshire* (with South Ayrshire)
|Levelling Up For Ayrshire: Commercial and Low Carbon Infrastructure
|£37,456,821
|North Lincolnshire
|Scunthorpe Town Centre Vibrancy
|£15,867,608
|Norwich
|Mile Cross Health, Wellbeing and Economic Activity
|£7,583,515
|Nottingham
|Bulwell Town Centre Regeneration
|£19,867,000
|Pembrokeshire
|Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town
|£10,543,627
|Plymouth
|Plymouth and South Devon Freeport (Freeport) Accelerating Plymouth Waterfront Regeneration
|£19,946,417
|Powys
|Promoting recreational tourism in Powys through transport investment
|£17,714,498
|Sandwell
|Grove Lane
|£18,063,128
|Sheffield
|Parkwood Springs
|£19,389,336
|Somerset**
|A Vision for Tonedale 2022
|£19,987,663
|South Derbyshire
|Swadlincote Town Centre
|£1,108,000
|South Lanarkshire
|National Business District: Shawfield – Remediation and Development
|£14,637,600
|South Tyneside
|South Shields Riverside Transformation
|£20,000,000
|Stafford
|Stafford Station Gateway
|£19,998,144
|Stockton-on-Tees
|Stockton North – Billingham Town Centre
|£20,000,000
|Tameside
|Destination Denton
|£16,764,793
|Test Valley
|Andover Revealed
|£18,316,968
|Torbay
|Brixham Fish and Hi Tech Chips
|£20,000,000
|Vale Of Glamorgan
|Barry Making Waves – Y Barri Creu Tonnau
|£19,856,251
|Wakefield
|The Ridings Wakefield
|£15,255,684
|Watford
|Create Watford
|£16,021,788
|Westmorland and Furness***
|Heart of Kendal
|£13,476,700
|Wigan
|Leigh Town Centre
|£11,389,554
|Wirral
|Renewal of Liscard Town Centre
|£10,788,000
|Wolverhampton
|Green Innovation Corridor
|£19,992,245
*Joint bid
**Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. Somerset West and Taunton was the identified local authority which was abolished and the new Somerset Council was established on 1 April 2023.
***Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. South Lakeland was the identified Local Authority which was abolished and the new Westmorland and Furness Council was established on 1 April 2023.
See https://www.gov.uk/guidance/levelling-up-fund-round-3-explanatory-and-methodology-note-on-the-decision-making-process