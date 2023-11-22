North Yorkshire fails to receive any money from Round 3 of levelling-up funding

The first 2 rounds of the Fund awarded £3.8 billion on a competitive basis to projects with one of the following themes: regeneration and town centres; local transport; and cultural and heritage assets.

Round 3 was a further £1 billion of direct investment in communities across Great Britain. The third round didn’t use the competitive approach of rounds 1 and 2, and instead funding was awarded to high-quality bids that were submitted in Round 2.

North Yorkshire has not received any funding in Round 3

This follows the abolition of the towns fund, where Harrogate and Knaresborough were also denied any funding.

Responding to the disappointing news, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, expressed deep concern about the Conservative Government’s neglect of Harrogate and Knaresborough: The Levelling Up Fund was an opportunity to make a real difference to our towns, but the Conservatives have once again taken us for granted. Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) is vital to our local economy, and funds from the Levelling Up Fund would have provided much-needed investment to modernise and improve the facilities that brings countless businesses and visitors to our local area. The neglect we are witnessing is unacceptable, and it sends a clear message that the well-being of our community is not a priority for the current Conservative administration. This is just the latest missed opportunity to secure vital funds and investment for our town. It is damning verdict on the current local Conservative politicians who have been unsuccessful in persuading their colleagues in Westminster of the case for funding. Harrogate and Knaresborough deserves better.

LA Name Bid Name Bid Value (£) Birmingham National Centre for Decarbonisation of Heat £19,999,260 Blackpool Blackpool Town Centre Access Scheme (TCAS) – regeneration focused transport investment £15,385,023 Bolton Bolton Town Centre North Regeneration Project £20,000,000 Bradford Enhancing Keighley engineering, manufacturing, and economic role in the region £19,814,140 Carmarthenshire Regenerating Llanelli £15,547,105 Cheltenham National Cyber Innovation Centre £20,000,000 Chorley Town Centre Improvements and Civic Square Development £20,000,000 Croydon Reconnected Croydon £18,498,777 Denbighshire Tackling Deep Rooted Denbighshire Deprivation through Pride of Place & Natural Environment £19,973,283 Doncaster Levelling Up Doncaster North £17,950,341 Dudley Levelling Up Halesowen £20,000,000 Dudley Brierley Hill Education Quarter £20,000,000 Dumfries and Galloway Dumfries and Galloway Transport Bid £13,752,000 Dumfries and Galloway*

(with Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire) Three Rivers Active Tourism Project £22,809,416 Enfield Levelling Up Angel Edmonton £11,902,562 Glasgow City Drumchapel Town Centre Regeneration £14,979,646 Gloucester Greyfriars Quarter Regeneration £11,002,685 Gosport Reconnecting Historic Gosport Waterfront £18,117,915 Gravesham St George’s Square £20,000,000 Isle Of Wight Island Green Link £13,634,420 Kirklees Huddersfield Open Market Regeneration Project (HOMH) £16,649,855 Kirklees Penistone Line Rail Upgrade £47,917,122 Leeds Heart of Holbeck £15,949,291 Leicester Connecting St Margaret’s £12,177,706 Manchester Regenerating Wythenshawe Town Centre £20,000,000 Moray Elgin City Centre Masterplan: Levelling Up Moray £18,291,000 Neath Port Talbot Newbridge Active Travel Link and Dock Access £12,166,268 Neath Port Talbot Port Talbot Town Centre Regeneration £14,835,600 Newark And Sherwood Shaping Sherwood Revival £19,995,358 Newcastle Upon Tyne River Tyne Regeneration Infrastructure £19,417,075 North Ayrshire* (with South Ayrshire) Levelling Up For Ayrshire: Commercial and Low Carbon Infrastructure £37,456,821 North Lincolnshire Scunthorpe Town Centre Vibrancy £15,867,608 Norwich Mile Cross Health, Wellbeing and Economic Activity £7,583,515 Nottingham Bulwell Town Centre Regeneration £19,867,000 Pembrokeshire Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town £10,543,627 Plymouth Plymouth and South Devon Freeport (Freeport) Accelerating Plymouth Waterfront Regeneration £19,946,417 Powys Promoting recreational tourism in Powys through transport investment £17,714,498 Sandwell Grove Lane £18,063,128 Sheffield Parkwood Springs £19,389,336 Somerset** A Vision for Tonedale 2022 £19,987,663 South Derbyshire Swadlincote Town Centre £1,108,000 South Lanarkshire National Business District: Shawfield – Remediation and Development £14,637,600 South Tyneside South Shields Riverside Transformation £20,000,000 Stafford Stafford Station Gateway £19,998,144 Stockton-on-Tees Stockton North – Billingham Town Centre £20,000,000 Tameside Destination Denton £16,764,793 Test Valley Andover Revealed £18,316,968 Torbay Brixham Fish and Hi Tech Chips £20,000,000 Vale Of Glamorgan Barry Making Waves – Y Barri Creu Tonnau £19,856,251 Wakefield The Ridings Wakefield £15,255,684 Watford Create Watford £16,021,788 Westmorland and Furness*** Heart of Kendal £13,476,700 Wigan Leigh Town Centre £11,389,554 Wirral Renewal of Liscard Town Centre £10,788,000 Wolverhampton Green Innovation Corridor £19,992,245

*Joint bid

**Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. Somerset West and Taunton was the identified local authority which was abolished and the new Somerset Council was established on 1 April 2023.

***Due to data availability calculations were based on local government boundaries as of 2022. South Lakeland was the identified Local Authority which was abolished and the new Westmorland and Furness Council was established on 1 April 2023.

See https://www.gov.uk/guidance/levelling-up-fund-round-3-explanatory-and-methodology-note-on-the-decision-making-process