Everyone is invited to the Vigil and to place a candle on the war graves to remember the sacrifice these heroes made.

Donations are in aid of help for heroes and the commonwealth war graves foundation.

Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate

17 December 2023 at 3.30pm

To support the event https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/candlesforheroescandlelightvigil?utm_term=Vm8rmPnXp

The video of the 2022 vigil