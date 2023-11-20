Man arrested in murder enquiry, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Dewsbury on Sunday night have now arrested a man.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident which took place on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe.
Police were called to a property there at 6.43pm on Sunday 19 November 2023 after a woman in her 20’s was found seriously injured.
Despite emergency medical attention at the scene she died a short time later.
A large scale police operation was mounted in the area, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:
A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.
We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.
A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident.
Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.
I would ask anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.