Man arrested in murder enquiry, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Dewsbury on Sunday night have now arrested a man.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident which took place on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe.

Police were called to a property there at 6.43pm on Sunday 19 November 2023 after a woman in her 20’s was found seriously injured.

Despite emergency medical attention at the scene she died a short time later.

A large scale police operation was mounted in the area, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.