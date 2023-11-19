Campaigners against asphalt plant meet Andrew Jones MP

Campaigners fighting against plans to build an asphalt plant next to the Allerton waste incinerator have met MP Andrew Jones this weekend in a united stance against the proposal.

Members of the Communities Against Toxins (CATs) invited the Harrogate & Knaresborough MP to meet with those residents who stand to be most adversely affected by the proposal.

Having secured more than 800 objections to the plans, CAT members are keen to explore ways that working with their MP they can ensure the asphalt plan is rejected.

Campaigners say that they fear that anyone living within a 3-9km radius of the site would be affected by numerous potentially harmful pollutants with the region’s air, land, and waterways exposed to a dangerous cocktail of chemicals.

Submitted by Tynedale Roadstone Ltd, the plans would see the building of a large asphalt plant at the Allerton Waste Recovery Park, despite the company already operating two existing sites in Newcastle and County Durham.

It includes a 22.5-metre exhaust stack which will spew out fumes associated with the production process containing known toxins, such as Carbon Monoxide, Sulphur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide and Lead.

CATs organiser, Michael Emsley said: The campaign is really starting to gain momentum and we are delighted that Mr Jones has agreed to come out and meet with residents who are seriously worried about these plans. The risks to health and to the environment are numerous and too great for this proposal to be given the green light. We need all the support we can get to make sure North Yorkshire Council do the right thing and move to reject these proposals.

Andrew Jones MY said: I understand residents’ concerns about the proposal for an asphalt plant. That is why I am supporting the campaign to stop this happening. There are many red lines which these plans cross – air pollution, chemicals leaching into groundwater, noise and others. And it also represents industrial creep further into the countryside. I have already raised my own objections to the plans with the council and am working cross-party with Keir Mather MP’s office as villages such as Goldsborough, Flaxby, Allerton and Hopperton which are in the Selby & Ainsty constituency are also affected. Campaigners have done an incredible job marshalling the arguments and I hope when councillors come to consider the application they act on these concerns and turn the application down.