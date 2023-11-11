Report of sexual assault in Harrogate public toilet

Harrogate Police want to trace a man that they believe is a witness to a sexual assault in a public toilet in Harrogate.

A suspect in the case has already been identified – the person in the image may be able to provide vital information.

The incident happened on 17 September 2023 when a man and a woman went into public toilets in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate, opposite the railway station.

They were both followed into the toilet by the man in the image below. The man appears visibly surprised to see both the man and woman enter the male toilet together and may remember the incident.

Officers are hoping that the man reads this appeal and gets in touch as he may be able to provide key information that could assist their investigation.

If you believe that you are the man, or you also saw a man and woman in the male toilets that day, please get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to email lorraine.whipp@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for Lorraine Whipp.

Please quote reference number 12230176639