Knaresborough Christmas Market – 2 and 3 December 2023

With under four weeks to go until its popular Christmas Market Weekend, Knaresborough promises to offer visitors a Yorkshire Christmas experience to remember this year. Centred around the imposing Christmas tree in the town’s historic Market Place, this traditional Yorkshire market is a firm favourite with residents and visitors alike.

The market opens at 10am on Saturday 2 December, when the town centre will be filled with almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally sourced produce. Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of local dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the festive atmosphere, as shoppers browse the brightly lit stalls and local independent shops.

Elsewhere in the town visitors can take in the picturesque viaduct river view, explore Knaresborough’s Castle grounds and Tudor Courthouse museum (open 10am-4pm) and visit the stunning Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Parish Church or Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

Market Chair, Hazel Haas, comments: Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from traders and visitors alike. The 2023 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders. We are also keen that the market benefits the town as a whole. Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other local organisations and businesses to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events taking place in Knaresborough over the market weekend. We are also supporting Rotary, Lions, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.

Committee member Charlotte Gale said: We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street. We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer. The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful festive feeling in town on the market weekend.

Committee member Charlotte Gale said: We are also delighted to announce that the new Knaresborough Banking Hub, located at the top of Kirkgate, has agreed to open its Post Office counter services during the Christmas Market. Covering most banks, this service will allow residents, businesses and market traders to access cash over the counter between 9am – 5pm on both Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December.

As always, the market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday 3 December with a fantastic firework finale, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge. This is best seen from any viewpoint which overlooks the river area. This year’s display has been generously sponsored by Drakes Fisheries and the newly opened 1858 Bar & Restaurant, which is also holding an after party following the event.

The centre of Knaresborough is largely pedestrianised for the event, but a free Park and Ride is available all weekend from the GSPK car park (HG5 8LF) on Manse Lane to Chapel Street, close to the market square. Buses will run from 8am – 5.30pm throughout the weekend.

For more information and entertainment timings, visit the event website at

www.knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk