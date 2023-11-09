Harrogate firm builds on growth thanks to NPIF investment

Harrogate headquartered Robinsons Facilities Services is on target to achieve 33% growth this year after receiving a six figure investment from NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

Robinsons Facilities Services are one of Yorkshire’s leading commercial property maintenance, repair and compliance companies, offering unrivalled expertise to organisations throughout the region. The business has received follow on investment from FW Capital after receiving its first round of funding in 2020. The latest round of funding is helping Robinsons Facilities Services to plan for their next phase of growth and create new jobs as it further broadens its service offering.

From 2013 to the present day the company has enjoyed year-on-year growth and as part of its ambitious five year growth strategy has broadened its service offering to include fire, security and life safety systems and many other commercial building services. With over 500 sites in Yorkshire, the team deals with a variety of sectors including leisure, industrial, healthcare, multi-property residential landlords and education.

Robinsons Facilities Services traces its roots date back to the 1960’s when a small number of engineers were employed to provide an aftercare service to the main mechanical installation business of Robinsons Group. Over the decades the aftercare service developed, undertaking a handful of planned and preventative maintenance contracts for its own customers. In 2013 Robinsons Facilities Services became a company in its own right offering maintenance and repair services for commercial boilers and heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing assets to businesses and since then has enjoyed year on year growth. Managing Director Luke Kitchen was also involved with a contracting business which he sold in 2018, allowing him to focus on Robinsons Facilities Services’ future expansion.

Luke Kitchen Managing Director at Robinsons Facilities Services explains: Today the business is over almost four times the size it was in 2013 and we’ve broadened our services to include everything that’s needed to maintain and repair commercial buildings. The investment received from FW Capital has provided us with a secure platform to grow our business with confidence. We’ve also expanded our workforce and recently taken on an engineer and two more admin roles. Lindsey at FW Capital has been a great help, she’s always been on hand to assist us and provided us with the appropriate funding.

Lindsey McMenamin, Portfolio Manager at FW Capital added: Robinsons Facilities Services is a long standing, prominent and established position in the Yorkshire market and has a strong reputation for providing quality customer service and reliable solutions. We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with the business and management team since the first round of investment in 2020. Their experience and capabilities are reflected in the business’s solid growth. We’re delighted to support their future development and creation of new jobs in the region.

NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance is managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. It can provide loans in the NPIF region with a focus on Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and the Tees Valley.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.