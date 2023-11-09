Appeal for witnesses in connection to Boroughbridge burglary

It happened on Willow Grove in Boroughbridge, at approximately 8.30pm on 20 October when a property was broken into and a number of power tools were stolen.

Officers are appealing for information about any people and/or vehicles seen in the location near to the time of the incident along with any private CCTV or doorbell footage of suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ethan.fleming@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ethan Fleming. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230200171.

Two men, one aged in 20s and one in his 30s have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.