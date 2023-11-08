York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub welcomes three new team members

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub is delighted to announce the addition of three new team members who will play a crucial role in supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs. Faye Greer-Pickup, Jack Colding, and Adrian O’Neill have new roles in the Growth Hub, each bringing a unique set of skills and experiences to provide free and impartial support as well as access to a range of resources.

Faye Greer-Pickup has been promoted to Delivery Officer for the Growth Hub, with a focus on providing support to individuals looking to start businesses in the North Yorkshire area. Faye’s background in economic development, along with her passion for assisting young entrepreneurs, makes her a valuable member to the team.

Faye said: I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with pre-start and early-stage start-ups full-time, helping them navigate the path to success.

Part of Faye’s work will involve finding and referring businesses to the Growth Hub’s range of support for start-ups including the acclaimed Strive Live Start-Up Incubator designed to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Adrian O’Neill, the new Skills Specialist Business Relationship Manager, is dedicated to helping North Yorkshire businesses create a well-trained and fully engaged workforce to help with challenges such as recruitment & retention. He will work with leaders and owners to put long term skills development plans in place rather than rely on short-term fixes. Adrian’s diverse background, including adult teaching, working with disadvantaged groups, and various sectors including zookeeping, uniquely positions him to understand businesses’ individual needs and challenges.

Adrian said: I believe that well-trained and motivated employees are the cornerstone of business success. I’m here to identify and address skills gaps, provide solutions, and connect businesses with the right training providers.

Adrian O’Neill will be helping business access an array of support including an exciting programme of 30 Skills Bootcamps, supporting more than 800 individuals. These Skills Bootcamps are also designed to help businesses develop their own workforce, with up to 90% of all training costs met by York & North Yorkshire LEP.

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub is excited to have Faye, Jack, and Adrian on board and looks forward to the positive impact they will have on the business community. These new team members are available for free advice and support to businesses across North Yorkshire by visiting www.ynygrowthhub.com or contacting support@ynygrowthhub.com