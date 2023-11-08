Knaresborough Banking Hub opening date confirmed

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has today confirmed the new Banking Hub in Knaresborough will officially open at 11am on Friday 17 November 2023.

Knaresborough’s Banking Hub is located at 15 Kirkgate, Bowling Green Yard, Knaresborough and will be officially opened by Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The Banking Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday. The Banking Hub also offers a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues. The Knaresborough Banking Hub will be open Monday to Friday between 9am-5pm and the Community Bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank or building society available on each day of the week:

Monday: NatWest

Tuesday: Halifax

Wednesday: Santander

Thursday: HSBC

Friday: Barclays

Banking Hubs are being created across the UK and are funded and supported by 9 major high street banking providers: Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays Bank UK PLC, Danske Bank, HSBC UK Bank plc, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group plc, Santander UK plc, TSB Bank plc and Virgin Money.

Knaresborough was chosen to receive a Banking Hub after LINK, the UK’s cash access and cash machine network, identified the need for enhanced cash deposit services following bank branch closures in the town.

Gareth Oakley, CEO, Cash Access UK: Access to Cash services is vital to millions of people in the UK, therefore we are pleased to announce the opening of the Banking Hub in Knaresborough. Upon the opening of the Banking Hub, local businesses and residents will benefit from improved access to cash.

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough: The Banking Hub will be invaluable to residents and businesses in Knaresborough and be welcomed by those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking. I look forward to seeing the impact the Banking Hub will have on the local community.

Charlotte Gale of Knaresborough & District Chambers: Improving banking and cash access for Knaresborough’s businesses and residents is something Chamber are very passionate about. This is something we’ve long campaigned for and it’s been a pleasure to support the team at Cash Access UK in launching this exciting project.