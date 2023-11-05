Public invited to the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual Members’ Meeting 2023

Members of the public are being invited to join Governors and senior leaders from Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust at its re-scheduled Annual Members’ Meeting, which will now take place on Tuesday 21 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, King’s Road, Harrogate, HG1 1XX.

The original meeting was due to take place in September, however technical issues concerning the publication the Trust’s Annual Reports and Accounts meant that the annual meeting needed to be delayed.

Registration for the formal meeting will take place from 4:15pm and there will be networking opportunities and refreshments for attendees. The formal meeting will commence at 5pm and finish at 6:15pm. Free car parking is available.

The Annual Members’ Meeting gives the Trust the opportunity to share its reflections on the past year and engage with Foundation Trust members and the public.

Attendees will have the chance to listen to a series of presentations from across the Trust’s footprint (North Yorkshire and the North East) giving insights into how the Trust works, its new membership strategy and how it aims to engage with communities in the future.

Attendees will be able to meet Governors, Directors of the Trust Board and a wide variety of staff from across the organisation. There will be an opportunity to pose questions to senior Trust members including the Chair, Sarah Armstrong, and Chief Executive, Jonathan Coulter.

Sarah Armstrong, Chair of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: We hope you are able to join us for our Annual Members’ Meeting to hear about all the fantastic work going on across our Trust. This event is a great opportunity to meet your elected Governors and senior leaders and we are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible.

The Annual Members’ Meeting agenda and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2022/23 will be formally received and will be available on the Trust website in due course.

The event will also be streamed live on the Trust’s YouTube channel here.

This year’s event is expected to be busy so please contact the Foundation Trust Membership Office by email at hdft.nhsfoundationtrust@nhs.net to book a place.