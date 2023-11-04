Signing of goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on a short-term deal for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on a short-term deal on a short-term deal until the end of the calendar year.

A product of the Newcastle youth academy, the stopper joined Derby County on a permanent deal in 2014. During his time with The Rams, the 28-year-old enjoyed loan spells with the likes of Luton Town, Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town.

After moving to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster in 2022, Mitchell made over 50 appearances for the club during his 18-month spell.

Speaking to the club’s website, Town’s new number 21 said: I am absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a move which came about quickly but now everything is sorted, I can’t wait to get going. Whenever you go into a new environment, you’re always looking to push and try to be as good as you can. If I can do that and get myself in the team then hopefully I can help the other lads around me as well. I’ve spoken to The Gaffer, Phil Priestley and Paul Thirlwell and they have welcomed me with open arms and encouraged me to give it my all.

First-team Manager Simon Weaver said: To recruit someone of Jonathan’s quality at such short notice is a great stroke of luck for the football club. He is a very good professional, he has a lot of games under his belt but is also still only 28. We need competition for places in every position. With Mark out, we needed to bring someone in as soon as possible and we are delighted to have this deal complete. There was a few late nights from Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell, Phil Priestley and I as we poured over the coverage we had available and we believe we are signing a real top quality keeper.

In taking the club’s number 21, Mitchell is fit and available for selection in tomorrow’s FA Cup first round tie against Marine.