Remembering Fiji’s Fighter Pilot at Stonefall Cemetery in Yorkshire

His Excellency Mr Tikovelu, Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK, visited Stonefall Cemetery in Yorkshire this week to lay a wreath at the grave of Sergeant Isikeli Doviverata Komaisavai.

Sergeant Komaisavai, from Fiji, served as a fighter pilot with the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (RAFVR) during the Second World War. Descended from the former kings of Fiji, and with a family motto of ‘Fear God and honour the King’, when Komaisavai heard that Britain needed every able-bodied man he volunteered to serve. Sergeant Komaisavai, sailed from Fiji to train with the Air Force in Canada.

He arrived in Britain in June 1941 and served as a pilot with 234 Squadron. Sergeant Komaisavai is believed to have spent some time stationed in the Orkney Islands and at some point he began to suffer from pleurisy which led to his death in hospital on the 19th October 1944.

The wreath laying ceremony was organised by Sergeant Iliesa who is a Fijian currently serving with the RAF. Sergeant Iliesa came across Komaisavai’s story whilst researching Fijians who had served in the British Forces.

Sergeant Iliesa said: It is important to recognise the achievements and sacrifices that those who served before us have made. I wanted to raise awareness of Sgt Komaisavai’s service and how he was a pioneer for Fijians in the RAF. This led to me organising the wreath laying. Sgt Komaisavai grew up in the South Pacific travelled to the other side of the world to become Fiji’s first spitfire pilot. This is such a great achievement and he did all this before the age of 24.

With more than 1,000 Commonwealth war graves, Harrogate (Stonefall) Cemetery is one of the largest CWGC sites in the North of England.

Most burials are of air crew who died during the Second World War flying from the bomber command bases which were established across Yorkshire. More than 600 of the casualties served with the Royal Canadian Air Force and there are also casualties at the site from Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean.

The CWGC honours and cares for the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars, ensuring they will never be forgotten. Funded by six Member Governments, its work began with building, and now maintaining, cemeteries at 23,000 locations all over the world.