Warren Burrell’s contract extension at Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce that long-serving vice-captain Warren Burrell has today put pen-top-paper on a one-year contract extension.

Currently sitting fourth in the club’s all-time appearance list, Burrell joined the club for a second spell in 2016 and has been an important part of our success on the pitch with promotions from National League North and the National League.

This extension sees Town’s number six remain a part of the yellow & black until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Burrell said: I am delighted to get this extension over the line. It was a no brainer for me and for my family to continue my stay with this great club. I have been here for quite some time, achieved so much but I want to achieve more. We don’t want to look back on the past too much, we still want to achieve things here and I want to play a big part in that. Speaking with the gaffer, it was very clear that the club’s ambitions match my own.