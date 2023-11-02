New forums for private sector landlords begin next month

The North Yorkshire Council initiative aims to give private landlords, estate agents, estate landlords and people involved with private sector housing a forum to gather information and updates on changing legislation.

The autumn forums take place on Wednesday, November 15, at 2pm at Mercury House in Richmond and Thursday, November 30, at 4pm at Ryedale House in Malton.

In Richmond, they will feature news from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police’s Community Safety team, the National Residential Landlords Association, the Department of Work and Pensions and the council’s environmental health team. The session covers the Hambleton and Richmondshire area, although attendees from across the county are welcome.

The Ryedale House event will also cover legislative updates and damp and mould guidance.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “These forums build on the good work started by the previous district councils and aim to provide those in the private housing sector with updates on our work and that of partners agencies.

“They also provide a great networking opportunity with like-minded people and organisations – we encourage everyone to attend.”

To book a place in Richmond, contact Kate Cole, private sector housing link officer, on kate.cole@north yorks.gov.uk

To book a place in Malton, contact Imogen Downie, housing enforcement officer, on imogen.downie@northyorks.gov.uk